Porsche Cayenne Electric range expands with ‘S’ variant

The Porsche Cayenne Electric range has expanded with the reveal of the mid-level ‘S’ variant.

The Cayenne S Electric will sit between the standard car and the flagship ‘Turbo’ model, and will rival the Lotus Eletre.

Underneath, the Cayenne S features the same 113kWh battery pack as the standard car, but power has been boosted from 442bhp to 536bhp and up to 657bhp when launch control is activated from a standing start. The car can accelerate to 60mph in 3.6 seconds and will reach a top speed of 155mph, while the dual-motor setup creates permanent all-wheel drive for added traction.

It features a 113kWh battery pack with dual electric motors. (Porsche)

The car can also be topped up from a 400kW DC rapid-charger, enabling 10 to 80 per cent to be completed in less than 16 minutes.

The exterior features model-specific Volcano Grey-painted front and rear spoilers, a body-coloured rear diffuser and 20-inch wheels.

The S can also be specified with optional equipment such as Porsche’s ‘Active Ride’ adaptive air suspension for a more supple ride quality, carbon ceramic brakes for maximum stopping power and an ‘Pass-to-Plus’ function which unlocks the car’s full power for 10 seconds.

There are several options including Porsche ‘Active Ride’ adaptive air suspension. (Porsche)

The car will also boast the option of inductive charging, where drivers can park their car over a ‘floor plate’ which can wirelessly charge the vehicle at speeds of up to 11kW.

Prices and further details for the Cayenne S Electric will be revealed soon, with the car expected to go on sale later this year.