Porsche Cayenne Electric range expands with ‘S’ variant
The Cayenne S Electric will sit between the standard car and the flagship ‘Turbo’ model.
The Porsche Cayenne Electric range has expanded with the reveal of the mid-level ‘S’ variant.
The Cayenne S Electric will sit between the standard car and the flagship ‘Turbo’ model, and will rival the Lotus Eletre.
Underneath, the Cayenne S features the same 113kWh battery pack as the standard car, but power has been boosted from 442bhp to 536bhp and up to 657bhp when launch control is activated from a standing start. The car can accelerate to 60mph in 3.6 seconds and will reach a top speed of 155mph, while the dual-motor setup creates permanent all-wheel drive for added traction.
The car can also be topped up from a 400kW DC rapid-charger, enabling 10 to 80 per cent to be completed in less than 16 minutes.
The exterior features model-specific Volcano Grey-painted front and rear spoilers, a body-coloured rear diffuser and 20-inch wheels.
The S can also be specified with optional equipment such as Porsche’s ‘Active Ride’ adaptive air suspension for a more supple ride quality, carbon ceramic brakes for maximum stopping power and an ‘Pass-to-Plus’ function which unlocks the car’s full power for 10 seconds.
The car will also boast the option of inductive charging, where drivers can park their car over a ‘floor plate’ which can wirelessly charge the vehicle at speeds of up to 11kW.
Prices and further details for the Cayenne S Electric will be revealed soon, with the car expected to go on sale later this year.