Ferrari’s Amalfi gains new drop-top Spider version

Ferrari has given its Amalfi the convertible treatment with a striking new Spider model.

Building on the standard coupe Amalfi, the Spider brings a folding fabric roof that can be raised or lowered at the touch of a button in 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 37mph. As a result, it’s one of the quickest folding roof mechanisms of any car on sale.

There’s a similar design to the hard top Amalfi

Ferrari says that it designed the Amalfi Spider to keep the ‘elegant, flowing silhouette even with the roof open’ while a five-layer fabric design should help to keep the cabin as hushed as possible. With the roof in place, you’ll find 255 litres of boot space, or 172 litres with the roof opened.

The Spider has the same 2+ interior layout as the standard Amalfi, meaning that there are two compact seats in the rear. All cars get a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central display and an 8.8-inch passenger screen that can relay information such as speed and engine revs. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are equipped, as is wireless smartphone charging on the central tunnel. As with the Amalfi coupe, the Spider gets a redesigned steering wheel over the Roma predecessor with physical controls for a more intuitive experience.

The interior features a trio of displays

Underneath the bonnet, there’s a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 631bhp, giving the Spider a 0-60mph time of just three seconds. It matches the acceleration time of the coupe model despite an 86kg weight penalty, which comes as a result of that folding roof.

Ferrari has yet to reveal full pricing for the Amalfi Spider, but expect an increase over the standard car’s £202,000 starting price.