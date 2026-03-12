Bentley reveals flagship Bentayga ‘Artenera Edition’

Bentley has revealed a new flagship variant of the Bentayga SUV with the ‘Artenera Edition.’

This new edition of the Bentayga has been inspired by the village of Artenera, the highest village in Gran Canaria and home of the Roque Bentayga peak, where the car got its original name.

The Bentayga Artenera Edition features a double-diamond front grille with double-diamond motifs on the front wings, 22-inch polished grey alloy wheels, a gloss black front skid plate and a matching rear diffuser.

The interior features Roque Bentayga mountain motifs. (Bentley)

Inside, the interior features Roque Bentayga mountain motifs located on the dashboard fascia, seats and door cards. There are also illuminated ‘Artenera Edition’ scuff plates and animated ‘Artenera Edition’ welcome lights under the door mirrors.

The Bentayga Artenera Edition can be specified with the firm’s 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrain producing 443bhp and 700Nm of torque. There is also the option of a long-wheelbase model that is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 setup that develops 641bhp and 850Nm of torque.

The car will be available with V6 hybrid and V8 powertrains. (Bentley)

There will be a choice of eight exterior colour options, while the standard Bentayga range will also receive a new ‘Dark Teal’ paint scheme.

Prices for the Bentayga Artenera Edition have not been revealed at this stage, though it’s likely to carry a premium over the standard car’s £176,000 price tag.