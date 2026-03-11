UK Drive: Can the Kia EV5 live up to the Sportage’s glowing reputation?

What is it?

Kia has become a well-established brand in the UK for its seven-year warranty and wide selection of electric vehicles.

The Sportage is one of Kia’s bread-and-butter models thanks to its huge success in the UK and it’s one that has been at the top of the best-sellers list for many years. Its spacious cabin, good driving dynamics and efficient petrol and hybrid powertrains make it a firm favourite among British buyers.

So, where is the electric version? Kia might have the answer with the EV5, a midsize electric SUV that promises to be the alternative for those who want a Sportage, albeit with battery power.

What’s new?

The EV5 sits on Kia’s ‘E-GMP’ platform that boasts a 400-volt electrical system for ultra-rapid charging speeds.

The body utilises the firm’s ‘Opposites United’ design language, while all models come with lots of standard kit and can be specified in one of three trim levels.

There is one powertrain option available and the EV5 packs a decent amount of interior space, to put it on par with its combustion-powered sibling.

What’s under the bonnet?

The EV5 is equipped with an 81.4kWh battery pack and an electric motor to produce 214bhp and 295Nm of torque.

Thanks to the smaller wheels on our test car, Kia claims the car can travel up to 329 miles on a full charge, while that figure drops to 313 miles on GT-Line and GT-Line S models as a result of their larger alloys.

In terms of performance figures, the EV5 can hit 60mph in 8.2 seconds and will top out at 102mph.

The standard 400-volt electrical system allows the car to be charged at speeds of up to 127kW, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 30 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

Kias are normally great to drive, but the EV5 doesn’t quite cut it compared to the competition.

The car’s sheer size makes it feel heavy and cumbersome, while the steering is numb and lacks feel.

Our test car’s smaller wheels do improve ride comfort, with the suspension managing to soak up lumps and bumps with ease.

Despite the car’s vague steering, it does turn into corners well, but there is a lot of body roll, which makes the EV5 not as engaging to drive as its combustion-powered alternative, the Sportage.

On a long run, our car was averaging 3.5 miles per kilowatt, which works out to a real-world range of 285 miles, which is some margin off the manufacturer’s claimed 329-mile figure.

How does it look?

The EV5 doesn’t do anything radical in the styling department, with its boxy design looking too much like every other SUV.

To liven up the appearance, the EV5 uses Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language with vertical front headlights and three-dimensional ‘Star Map’ lighting.

There is lots of chrome detailing around the window seals and there are chunky lower-body mouldings, typical of any SUV.

At the back, vertically extended rear lights that run from the bumper into the tailgate make a change to a standard single rear lightbar.

What’s it like inside?

Our car comes with cloth seat upholstery and lots of hard plastics, which makes the cabin feel less upmarket than higher-spec GT-Line cars.

The dashboard is complemented by three screens, while the 5.3-inch climate control display is obscured by your hand as you drive along.

Storage is good though, with a massive centre storage cut-out, a centre armrest storage area, two pop-out cupholders and large door bins. It’s just a shame that the glovebox isn’t particularly big.

In the back, there is an impressive amount of room, with loads of head, knee, leg and shoulder space, while there is a clever pull-out storage compartment hidden within the centre console, which is a neat touch.

Boot space is disappointing, as the high load lip makes it difficult to hoist heavy items into the back, and with the seats in place, there is 566 litres, which is less than the 585 litres you get from a Skoda Enyaq. The rear seats do fold flat to increase the capacity to 1,650 litres and there is a 44-litre frunk, which does claw back some points for the Kia in the practicality stakes.

What’s the spec like?

The EV5 model line-up is the same throughout Kia’s electric range; consisting of ‘Air’, GT-Line and GT-Line S.

We’re driving the entry-level ‘Air’ which comes with lots of standard kit including 19-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple Car-Play and Android Auto, LED headlights and dual 12.3-inch infotainment and digital driver’s displays.

The mid-level GT-Line boasts extras such as 19-inch alloy wheels, heated outer rear seats, a powered tailgate, aluminium pedals and unique GT-Line exterior and interior details.

Flagship GT-Line S cars get a panoramic sunroof, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, ventilated front seats and a head-up display.

Prices start at £39,345 and rise to £48,045, which makes it more expensive than a Skoda Enyaq and Renault Scenic.

Verdict

The EV5 feels like a missed opportunity for Kia, as it doesn’t quite deliver as much as the Sportage.

This new electric SUV doesn’t do anything that makes it stand out from the competition, while its bland styling, so-so driving characteristics and drab interior make it feel a step back in Kia’s EV line-up.

Its practical interior still makes it a sensible choice among buyers, but in such a fierce segment, it may struggle to stand out.