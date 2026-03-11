Nissan updates X-Trail with dynamic new look and more interior tech

Nissan has breathed new life into its X-Trail SUV with a redesigned exterior and a more technology-heavy interior than before.

It’s on the outside where the new X-Trail is the most different to its predecessor, with an altogether more rugged design brought via gloss black lower bumpers and wheelarch surrounds, alongside a redesigned grille and new full LED lights at the rear of the car.

Nissan has also broadened the range of exterior colours available with the X-Trail, introducing Sukomo Blue and Coastal Dune shades. You can get them in a two-tone design as well.

The X-Trail has gained more upmarket materials

A new N-Trek brings a more adventure-inspired look to the X-Trail with red detailing, full LED headlights and 19-inch N-Trek alloy wheels alongside chunkier lower bumper sections. The seats of the N-Trek use CellCloth waterproof material that helps to make them more durable and resistant to wear, too.

Inside, there’s a new quilted chestnut brown leather upholstery option, alongside a new wood-effect console trim. Standard features now include heated front and rear seats, alongside three-zone air conditioning and a 12.3-inch infotainment system.

That infotainment system now includes Google services built in, bringing popular apps such as Google Maps included as standard. Additional features can now be downloaded via the Google Play Store, too.

Nissan has given the X-Trail an upgraded N-Trek trim

A new 3D around-view monitor should help to make parking easier, with a high-definition bird’s-eye view showing a clear picture of the area around the car. Drivers can select from eight different camera angles to help them position the car when travelling at low speeds. A new T-Junction View system provides a wide forward perspective to make driving out of sharp exits.

Nissan has also upgraded the ProPilot Assist system on the X-Trail, bringing ‘more stable’ lane-keeping features and improved speed limit sign recognition and smoother braking, among other features.

The new Nissan X-Trail is already available to order with prices starting from £38,220.