Volkswagen Transporter gains ‘Sportline’ and ‘Commerce Pro S’ trims

Volkswagen has announced two new trim levels for the Transporter van with the introduction of ‘Sportline’ and ‘Commerce Pro S’ models.

The new Sportline trim celebrates 75 years since the original Volkswagen Type One van was introduced and features a range of sporty exterior and interior details.

The exterior of the van is available with short and long-wheel-base body lengths, and gains sports front and rear bumpers, a gloss black grille, badges and mirror caps, sports side skirts, roof rails, 19-inch alloy wheels and 29mm lowered suspension.

The Sportline boasts 19-inch wheels and 29mm lowered suspension. (Volkswagen)

Inside, there are illuminated metal scuff plates, eco leather seat upholstery with red stitching, a heated steering wheel, gloss black display surrounds and Sportline-branded floor mats.

Volkswagen will also offer a limited-run ‘Sportline 75 Special Edition’ model, with just 75 examples set to be produced. It adds exclusive ‘Moss Green’ paint, bespoke contrasting green stitching on its seat upholstery and steering wheel and ‘Sportline 75’ badges.

The Transporter Commerce Pro S brings more standard kit to the range, with the addition of gloss black 17-inch alloy wheels, a body-coloured front splitter, extended rear spoiler, angular side bars and gloss black front grille.

The Sportline is priced at £62,752. (Volkswagen)

Order books for the Transporter Sportline open in April with prices starting at £62,752, while the Commerce Pro S order books open at the end of this month with prices coming in at £53,086.

Prices for the limited-run Transporter Sportline 75 Special Edition come in at £64,552, with order books expected to open soon.