Bentley heads into the wilderness with Bentayga ‘X’ Concept

Bentley has revealed a new concept which takes the luxury firm into off-road territory.

Called the Bentayga X Concept, it’s a more adventure-focused version of the brand’s high-end Bentayga SUV, which gains a range of features and upgrades designed to take it off the beaten path.

Though it gets the standard car’s 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine and air suspension system, the X Concept also benefits from forged single-piece 22-inch wheels and chunky off-road tyres. Bentley has also increased the car’s track width by 120mm to boost stability, while overall ride height has been lifted by 55mm for improved suspension travel and ground clearance.

Chunky tyres provide more grip

At the rear, there’s a full Akropovic sports exhaust, while at the front, twin towing eyes can help to winch the Concept out if it gets stuck.

The concept’s wheelarches have also been moved out by 40mm to help accommodate those larger tyres, too. In all, the X Concept gets a wading depth of over 550mm – an increase of 50mm over the standard car. Like the regular Bentayga, the X Concept also gets four-wheel-drive as standard and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

A handy roof rack provides extra storage

On the outside, you’ll find roof-mounted racking with integrated spotlights and, given the car’s reveal at the FAT Ice Race in Austria, this particular model has been equipped with a go-kart to show off its load-carrying ability.

At present, there’s no confirmation as to whether Bentley will be putting the X Concept into production.