Abarth 600e gains new ‘Turismo’ and ‘Competizione’ trim levels

The Abarth 600e range has gained two new trim levels with the introduction of the ‘Turismo’ and ‘Competizione’ models.

The revised line-up replaces the ‘Scorpionissima’ variant, which was the previous flagship model when the car was launched last year.

The Turismo is the entry-level trim and comes equipped with the 54kWh battery pack and an electric motor to produce a total of 237bhp and 345Nm of torque, while 60mph comes round in six seconds.

Competizione models boast Sabelt sports bucket seats. (Abarth)

Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, Abarth brake calipers, LED headlights, rear parking sensors and keyless entry.

The top-of-the-line Competizione boasts a more powerful 276bhp electric motor, which can take it to 60mph in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 124mph. Abarth claims this model can achieve up to 207 miles on a single charge and all cars are compatible with 100kW DC rapid-charging, enabling a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in 27 minutes.

All cars come equipped with a 54kWh battery pack. (Abarth)

The Competizione adds further details such as a Torsen limited-slip differential, bigger brakes with monoblock calipers, Sabelt bucket sports seats, two-tone paint with a contrasting black roof, and unique ‘Abarth’ exterior graphics.

The updated Abarth 600e range is on sale now with prices starting at £33,995 for the Turismo and £37,995 for the Competizione.