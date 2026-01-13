Kia K4 gains practical ‘Sportswagon’ estate variant

The Kia K4 has just got a lot more practical with the arrival of a new ‘Sportswagon’ estate variant.

The K4 is Kia’s latest combustion-powered model, replacing the old Cee’d hatchback as the Korean firm’s rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra.

Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of petrol and mild-hybrid powertrains. The entry-level 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol develops 113bhp and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the punchier 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit produces 177bhp and comes as standard with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

The cabin design is identical to the K4 hatchback. (Kia)

The 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol is also available with mild-hybrid technology, boasting a 48-volt battery, although power remains the same at 113bhp.This setup can also be specified with manual and automatic gearboxes.

The K4 Sportswagon uses Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language with vertical front headlights and L-shaped LED taillights. Down the side profile, there are hidden rear door handles, to give a sportier silhouette, and unique C-pillar graphics.

Inside, the Sportswagon shares the same dashboard design and layout as the hatchback, incorporating dual 12.3-inch screens and a 5.3-inch climate control display.

The car features L-shaped rear taillights. (Kia)

Boot space has increased too, with the latest car offering 604 litres of capacity in the petrol model – 166 litres more than in the hatchback. That expands even further to 1,439 litres with the rear bench folded down.

However, the mild-hybrid car’s battery location causes its boot space to drop to 482 litres and 1,317 litres with the rear seats pushed down on this model.

Prices and specifications for the UK market have not been revealed at this stage. Further details will be revealed in due course, with the car expected to go on sale later this year.