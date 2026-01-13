BMW ‘M’ division undergoing testing of ‘M Neue Klasse’ electric sports saloon

BMW’s ‘M’ performance division is undergoing testing of its first electric sports saloon with the M Neue Klasse.

The M Neue Klasse will be the pioneer of the sub-brand’s electrification strategy, with further battery-powered models planned further down the line.

Although details on the M Neue Klasse’s powertrain are limited, the manufacturer says it will use a battery pack ‘boasting over’ 100kWh and will be equipped with 800-volt technology. This will enable ultra-rapid charging speeds and a longer electric range; however, those figures have not been revealed at this stage.

The car will use BMW’s ‘eDrive’, where each wheel gets its own electric motor, which the firm says will ‘ensure driving performance expected from a BMW M’.

The car will feature 800-volt technology and quad electric motors. (BMW)

Exterior images of the car reveal that it will feature flared wheel arches, flush door handles, an angular bonnet and beefier tyres for added traction. Images of the car’s interior will be revealed in due course.

Franciscus van Meel, managing director of BMW M, said: “The next generation of models are set to establish a new benchmark in the high-performance vehicle segment. With the latest generation of Neue Klasse technology, we are taking the BMW M driving experience to a new level and will inspire our customers with outstanding, racetrack-ready driving dynamics for everyday use.”

Further details on the BMW M Neue Klasse will be revealed at a later date, with the car expected to go on sale next year.