Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 will be priced at £47,995

Volkswagen has announced that the Golf GTI Edition 50 will be priced at £47,995 when it arrives in the UK.

The Edition 50 celebrates half a century since the original Golf GTI went on sale, pioneering the hot hatch segment.

This latest car packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 321bhp and 420Nm of torque. This enables it to accelerate to 60mph in just 5.1 seconds before topping out at 168mph.

The car receives tweaks to its chassis and suspension. (Volkswagen)

The car receives tweaks to its suspension and chassis, sitting 15mm lower than a standard Golf GTI, and features Volkswagen’s ‘Adaptive Chassis Control’ that electronically adjusts the shock absorbers, depending on which drive mode is selected.

Other upgrades include red pedals and seatbelts, ‘GTI 50’ badging on the roof spoiler, door mirrors, steering wheel and door sills, while 19-inch red-glazed alloy wheels complete the new look.

There are bespoke ‘GTI 50’ badges located on the rear spoiler, door sills and steering wheel. (Volkswagen)

Customers will be able to order their car with an optional ‘Performance Package’, which adds semi-slick tyres, forged Warmenau 19-inch black alloy wheels, lowered suspension and a twin Akrapovic exhaust system. However, Volkswagen has not revealed how much this pack will cost at this stage.

Order books for the Golf GTI Edition 50 will open on January 15, with deliveries to commence later this year.