Kia EV3, EV4 and EV5 get hot ‘GT’ makeover

Kia has given the EV3, EV4 and EV5 electric models a spicy ‘GT’ makeover.

The GT range is the firm’s performance division, which gives its standard models more power, enhanced exterior and interior styling, and tweaked mechanicals for a more driver-focused experience.

The EV3 GT and EV4 GT will be equipped with an 81.4kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to make all-wheel drive. Both models produce the same power output of 288bhp, and while the EV3 can reach 60mph in 5.5 seconds, the EV4 can do it in 5.4 seconds.

All three models come equipped with the same 81.4kWh battery pack. (Kia)

The EV5 GT also comes fitted with an 81.4kWh battery pack with dual electric motors, though its powertrain has been tweaked to make 302bhp and it can do 0-60mph in six seconds. Further powertrain details and performance figures for all three models will be revealed at a later date.

Kia has not revealed claimed electric ranges or charging speeds, although it does say that the EV3 GT and EV4 GT can be topped up from a DC rapid-charging unit, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge to take 31 minutes, and 30 minutes for the EV5 GT.

The EV5 GT’s powertrain will produce 302bhp. (Kia)

All cars receive GT-exclusive drive modes, GT sports seats, GT steering wheel, 20-inch alloy wheels and a vehicle-to-load function (V2L), which allows electrical appliances such as a microwave to be plugged in using the vehicle’s battery.

Further details including UK pricing and specifications will be revealed soon. All three models are expected to go into production in the second quarter of this year.