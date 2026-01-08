Volkswagen e-Transporter and e-Caravelle gain larger battery packs

The Volkswagen e-Transporter and e-Caravelle electric vans can now go further and charge quicker with the arrival of a larger battery pack.

The Transporter and Caravelle are two of the brand’s most popular vans, with both vehicles sharing the same platforms and engines.

The e-Transporter and e-Caravelle’s old 64kWh battery pack have been upgraded to a new 70kWh unit with an electric motor, which can now take the two vans up to a claimed 236 miles between trips to the plug, compared to 201 miles in the old powertrain.

There is a choice of three power outputs. (Volkswagen)

This powertrain is also available with a choice of three power outputs, consisting of 134bhp, 215bhp and 282bhp.

Charging speeds have improved too, with Volkswagen claiming both models can now be topped up at speeds of 125kW from a DC rapid charger, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge to take 30 minutes, around 10 minutes faster than before.

The e-Transporter is also available with a new version of Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system, featuring front and rear-mounted electric motors, which gives the van more traction and stability on slippery road surfaces.

The e-Transporter is also available with a choice of Panel Van, Kombi and Shuttle body styles, giving plenty of choice for buyers.

Both vans with the improved powertrain are available to order now with prices starting from £51,784.