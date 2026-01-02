These are the best sporty EVs on the market

The EV market is rapidly growing, with several models on offer, bringing something different for buyers.

The good news is that if you enjoy driving and you want to go electric, there has never been a better time to look at a performance EV.

Several models deliver driving thrills with the added benefit of producing zero tailpipe emissions.

The cars on this list are fun, fast, exciting, while providing decent practicality and low running costs.

So, if you fancy going electric and want a car that is going to entertain you on a twisty road, there are some great options out there.

Abarth 600e



The Abarth 600e brings more power and sharper exterior styling. (Abarth)

The Abarth 600e ticks a lot of boxes for those who want the added performance from their EV, yet need to carry their family around.

The 600e is equipped with a limited-slip differential, chunky alloy wheels, lowered suspension, a squared-off rear bumper and a large rear spoiler.

Inside, there are racing Sabelt bucket seats, a sports steering wheel, a seven-inch digital driver’s display and aluminium pedals.

Underneath, the standard car comes equipped with a 54kWh battery pack with a single electric motor that produces 146bhp.

There is also a hot ‘Scorpionissima’ model that boosts power up to 278bhp and 345Nm of torque, while Abarth claim this model can travel up to 207 miles between charges.

Alpine A290



The A290 is a fun and eager EV. (Alpine)

Fancy a Renault 5, but want more power? Take a look in the direction of the Alpine A290.

Alpine is Renault’s performance sub-brand and the A290 is the trailblazer for the firm’s new electrification strategy. It features a funky and fresh body style with flared wheel arches, X-shaped front LED daytime running lights, two-tone paint, larger alloy wheels and sports suspension.

Underneath, the car boasts a 52kWh battery pack with an electric motor that can be specified with 177bhp and 217bhp power outputs.

In terms of range, Alpine claims the lower-powered model can manage up to 236 miles and the higher-powered GTS car can achieve up to 226 miles between trips to the plug.

Cupra Born VZ



The Born VZ is a sporty and stylish alternative. (Cupra)

Cupra is the sporty sub-brand of the Spanish car firm, Seat. The Born shares its chassis, body, powertrains and interior with the Volkswagen ID.3, though it offers a few extra styling details.

The Born VZ is the hot version, and is equipped with a 79kWh battery pack with an electric motor that develops 321bhp and 545Nm of torque, while the car can do a claimed 366 miles on a single charge.

The VZ also boasts body-hugging Sabelt bucket sports seats, larger alloy wheels, adaptive dampers and sports suspension.

To drive, the Born provides sharp handling, responsive acceleration and a very well-tuned chassis to make this a capable driver’s car on a twisty road.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N



The Ioniq 5 N is the one of the most exciting EVs on sale. (Hyundai)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has become the king of performance EVs, thanks to its superb driving characteristics and unique on-board software.

It’s equipped with an 84kWh battery with dual electric motors to make all-wheel drive, while the powertrain produces 607bhp and 770Nm of torque.

There is also an ‘NGB’ boost button located on the steering wheel, giving you 640bhp for 10 seconds from a standing start.

The Ioniq 5 N has a unique character like no other EV, with its artificial engine note, which can be altered depending on which drive mode you’ve selected.

The car corners flat and feels surprisingly agile, despite its 2.2-tonne kerbweight, and is extremely practical, providing acres of rear-seat space and a 480-litre boot capacity.

If you’re looking for an EV that will put a big smile on your face, then the Ioniq 5 N is the car for you.

Kia EV6 GT



The EV6 GT is a direct rival to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N. (Kia)

The Kia EV6 GT shares many parts with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, yet is wrapped in a tamer body style.

The GT is equipped with the same 84kWh battery pack with dual electric motors and an all-wheel drive setup as the Hyundai. It produces the same 607bhp and 770Nm of torque, while there is a ‘launch control’ mode, which bumps power up to 640bhp for 10 seconds from a standing start.

The GT has a much sleeker silhouette, with lots of smooth lines, bold creases and has a lime green theme, with green brake calipers, lime green interior stitching and even a lime green ‘GT’ button on the steering wheel.

Inside, there are GT bucket seats, a sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals, to make the cabin feel a little bit more special.

The EV6 also provides an exciting driving experience with accurate steering, a planted chassis and lots of grip from its all-wheel drive system.

MG4 XPower



The MG4 XPower is an affordable performance EV. (MG)

The MG4 XPower is a great alternative to its European rivals, with an attractive £36,745 starting price, making it one of the cheapest cars on this list.

The exterior of the XPower is unique, with its orange brake calipers, double sculptured rear spoiler and large alloy wheels.

As an option, you can also specify the car with matt green paint, to make it stand out even more and all cars come with the same 64kWh dual electric motor setup with all-wheel drive. This enables the car to get to 60mph in 3.8 seconds and will run out of steam at 124mph, while MG claims the car can travel up to 239 miles on a single charge.

Porsche Taycan Turbo S



The Taycan is a fast and capable GT car. (Porsche)

The Porsche Taycan is a premium, fast and practical four-door performance GT car that comes with the added benefit of an electric powertrain.

The Taycan is available in several different variants, with the Turbo S model equipped with a 105kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to make all-wheel drive and up to 939bhp when launch control is engaged. The car can do 0-60mph in just 2.2 seconds, while the top speed is 162mph.

Porsche claims the Turbo S can achieve up to 393 miles between charges and that 320kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take just 18 minutes.

The Taycan is a great driver’s car, with superb road holding, limitless grip and instant power, making this Porsche a very exciting proposition.