First Ride: Royal Enfield’s Classic 650 harks back to a bygone era of motorcycling

What is it?

The Classic has a touch of yesteryear about its design





Channelling some 1950’s charm, the Classic 650 is aimed at riders who want an uncomplicated cruiser with a little extra character. But is that the case? We’ve been trying it out to see.

What’s new?

A friendly riding position makes the Classic comfortable and easy to ride





Keeping with Royal Enfield’s usual value focus, the Classic 650 isn’t overpriced, either. Prices start at an attractive £6,649 and with a range of colourways to choose from, there’s some good scope for personalisation, too.

What’s it powered by?

The Classic’s 650 engine is used across the Enfield range





As mentioned earlier, though the Classic 650 looks, well, classic on the exterior, you’ve still got some more up-to-date features going on behind the scenes. You’ve got a 320mm brake disc with a twin-piston caliper up front, matched to a 300mm disc with a twin-piston caliper at the rear. The Classic 650’s suspension is handled by Showa, too, with a 43mm telescopic fork at the front and a 90mm twin shock at the rear.

What’s it like to ride?

The Classic is best going at more moderate speeds





As we’ve found with other Enfield models under the 650 range, the brakes do feel a little underpowered, particularly given the bike’s weight. However, leave yourself enough time and they can be balanced nicely, while the suspension does a good job of soaking up bumps in the road.

How does it look?

There are several colours to choose from





While we reckon the large, upright mirrors could be replaced with something a little more streamlined, it’s only a minor quibble. In all areas, the Classic 650 feels reassuringly well designed and well finished, which is even more impressive when you consider the price it’s at.

What’s the spec like?

The old-school clocks are matched to a new navigation binnacle





There’s a good range of accessories to choose from, too, with a variety of sumpguard designs on offer alongside a silver oil cooler guard. You can even choose between different colours of oil filler cap to further tailor the look and feel of your bike.

Verdict

Royal Enfield’s Classic 650 feels like the ideal motorcycle for riders who aren’t in a rush. With its laid-back, cruiser-style design, it’s a bike to enjoy the moment in, rather than thrashing ahead for the sake of it.

Some riders may want a bike with more punch, but if you’re after a motorcycle that is asking to be enjoyed at more modest speeds, then the Classic 650 could be it.