Alpine hints at electric A110 sports coupe successor in new film

Alpine has released a film that hints to its future plans, including the new A110 electric sports coupe.

Alpine is the sporty sub-brand of Renault, which has been selling the petrol-powered A110 sports coupe since 2017, and has recently launched the A290 electric hot hatch and A390 electric fastback.

The Alpine film gives very little details on the new electric sports coupe, with no images of the car’s exterior and interior at this stage.

The current A110 has been on sale since 2017. (Alpine)

The film was presented by Philipped Krief, CEO of Alpine, who said: “In the first six months of 2026 we will share some really exciting news.”

The new car will sit on a platform called the ‘Alpine Performance Platform’ and will have an anticipated electric range of around 350 miles. Meanwhile, an all-wheel drive model is also on the cards for production.

The current A110 range consists of the standard car, which features a 1.8-litre petrol engine that produces 248bhp, while the mid-level ‘GTS’ boosts power up to 296bhp, and the hardcore ‘R’ features a tuned chassis with a carbon fibre bonnet, wheels, roof and rear spoiler.

The electric A110 successor will be revealed next year, with further images, technical information and UK availability to follow in due course.