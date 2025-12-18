Fiat 600 receives new ‘Sport’ variant

Fiat has revealed a new ‘Sport’ trim for the 600 SUV range to help boost its appeal for 2026.

The 600 is the firm’s compact SUV and rivals the Vauxhall Mokka, Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 2008.

The 600 Sport adds further design touches over the standard car with two-tone paint options, 18-inch alloy wheels, black accents on the front grille, door handles and rear taillights and ‘Sport’ badging located on the front wings.

Inside, there is a redesigned dashboard with sporty black seat upholstery and there are 600 logos embossed into the front headrests.

Inside, there is sporty black upholstery. (Fiat)

Under the bonnet, the 600 Sport is available with a hybrid powertrain, which combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and is available with 108bhp and 143bhp power outputs.

There is also an electric model, called the 600e Sport, which boasts a 54kWh battery pack with an electric motor to produce 154bhp and can manage a claimed 248 miles between trips to the plug. Thanks to 100kW DC rapid-charging capabilities, the car can be topped up from 20 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Order books open next month. (Fiat)

Prices start at £28,750 for the 600 Sport Hybrid and rise to £29,750 for the 600e Sport. Order books open next month, with deliveries expected to commence in April next year.