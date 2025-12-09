Ford to use Renault’s AmpR platform for next generation EVs

Ford has announced that it is working on two new affordable EVs that will use the Renault Group’s ‘AmpR’ platform.

The AmpR platform is found on several of Renault’s electric models, including the new Twingo, R5, R4 and Alpine A290.

It’s unclear at this stage what Ford’s new EVs will look like, but it’s anticipated that the Fiesta nameplate could return.

The AmpR platform is used on the Renault 5, R4 and Alpine A290. (Renault)

In terms of powertrain details, although Ford hasn’t announced technical information, Renault models that sit on the AmpR platform utilise a choice of 40kWh and 52kWh battery packs, which offer claimed electric ranges of 186 miles and 252 miles, respectively.

Ford says that ‘an agreement to jointly develop two Ford-branded electric vehicles on Renault’s Ampere platform, arriving in showrooms in 2028. While leveraging shared architecture for efficiency, Ford will lead the design and driving dynamics to ensure these vehicles are distinctly Ford.’

The two manufacturers will also look into joint development with light commercial vehicles in the future, with further details to be announced at a later date.

Jim Baumbick, president of Ford Europe, said: “Our plan is about unleashing the Blue Oval. We are leveraging our partnerships to ensure competitiveness, but we are obsessing over the product. These will be fun-to-drive, fully connected vehicles that stand out from the crowd.”

Images, technical details and further information on these new Ford EVs will be revealed in due course, nearer the cars’ on sale dates.