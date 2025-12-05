The Encor Series 1 is a remastered version of the iconic Lotus S1 Esprit

The Lotus S1 Esprit has made a comeback as a restomod with the reveal of the Encor Series 1.

Encor is a British engineering company that is responsible for modernising iconic automotive designs, and the Series 1 is its latest creation.

The Encor Series 1 features a carbon fibre body and is powered by a mid-mounted 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that produces 400bhp and 474Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is anticipated to take around four seconds and the top speed is 175mph.

There is tartan seat upholstery. (Encor)

The body of the car looks almost identical to the S1 Esprit from the 1970s, with several modern touches such as LED projector headlights integrated into the lower section of the front bumper, forged lightweight alloy wheels and LED taillights.

The Series 1’s interior follows on from the Esprit of yesteryear with a sloped dashboard, wraparound instrument binnacle, tartan accent upholstery and a floating instrument cluster.

The Series 1 is equipped with a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. (Encor)

Modern touches of the interior include a digital driver’s display, a carbon fibre centre console that runs as a T-shape into the dashboard, climate-controlled air conditioning and camera systems.

The Encor Series 1 will be limited to 50 commissions worldwide, with prices starting at £430,000 (exc.VAT). Expected deliveries are due to commence in the second quarter of next year and will continue into 2027.