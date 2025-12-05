Next-generation Lexus LFA supercar will come with electric power

Lexus has announced that the next generation of the LFA supercar will come with an electric powertrain.

The LFA is Lexus’ most iconic model, with the original car featuring a naturally-aspirated 4.8-litre V10 engine, built in conjunction with the Japanese motorcycle firm, Yamaha.

The car features a wraparound driver instrument panel. (Lexus)

At the unveiling of the Toyota GR GT supercar, Lexus revealed the new LFA Concept, which will share the same all-aluminium body frame as the Toyota.

Details on the LFA’s powertrain are limited at this stage, with further information to be announced in due course.

The car’s exterior design has similar styling cues to the GR GT with a low bonnet, though with its short overhangs and smoother body lines, the LFA Concept looks a lot more tame.

There is a lower triangular-shaped rear brake light. (Lexus)

There is a lower carbon fibre front splitter and quarter panel louvres, while at the back, there is a full-width light bar with an illuminated Lexus logo and a triangular-shaped lower brake light – a nod to the old car’s triple-exit exhaust tips.

Inside, there is a half-yoke steering wheel, a wraparound driver instrument cluster and a low driving position. The driver and front passenger compartments are also divided by a large panel that sits between the centre console to make the experience more driver-focused.

Further details on the LFA Concept will be revealed next year, closer to when the full-production model is unveiled.