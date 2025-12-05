Kia celebrates 80-year anniversary with Vision Meta Turismo Concept car

Kia is celebrating its 80th anniversary with the reveal of the Vision Meta Turismo Concept car.

The Korean firm is one of the most-improved and technologically advanced car makers in the world, and the Vision Meta Turismo Concept gives a glimpse of where the company is going with its future models.

The interior features a half square-shaped steering wheel. (Kia)

The exterior of the car uses Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design language with a flat-front ‘nostril’, camera door mirrors that run seamlessly into the front headlights, frameless window surrounds, flared rear haunches and a curvaceous silhouette.

The car’s interior is also futuristic with a half square-shaped steering wheel which features three digital modes – Speedster, Dreamer and Gamer – using the car’s head-up display. Kia claims it enables the driver to ‘view virtual graphics as if they are floating above the road in three dimensions’.

Kia will reveal more details on the Vision Meta Gran Turismo’s powertrain and technology in due course, though it’s likely that the car will receive an electric powertrain with dual electric motors.

The Vision Meta Gran Turismo is a four-door performance-focused saloon. (Kia)

Karim Habib, executive vice president and head of Kia global design, said: “The Vision Meta Gran Turismo embodies Kia’s vision that integrates dynamic mobility and human-centred spaces. It is an expression of Kia’s commitment to continually bring technologically advanced mobility and experiences that engage, stimulate and inspire.”

The Vision Meta Gran Turismo is just a concept for now, with no plans to put the car into production.