Jeep looks to the sky with one-off Avenger Stargazer

Jeep has revealed a one-off concept which looks to the sky for inspiration with the Avenger Stargazer.

The creation was made after the American firm conducted a survey of 2,000 adults about the night sky and found that 32 per cent admit their knowledge is lacking on the topic, while a further 73 per cent are interested in learning more.

It features an integrated cabinet in the boot. (Jeep)

Jeep has teamed up with stargazing organisation DarkSky UK to create this one-off Avenger.

The car features a smart telescope fitted into the sunroof and a custom-built integrated cabinet located in the boot, which can store items such as the telescope, its mount, binoculars, red-light head torches, touch-screen gloves and weatherproof clothing.

The Avenger Stargazer is finished in a unique reflective wrap, which depicts parts of the night sky. On the left-hand side, there are star clusters, the Milky Way and the planet Saturn, while the right-hand side features the Andromeda galaxy, planet Jupiter and Ursa Major; the Earth and Moon are found on the bonnet of the car.

It’s covered in a unique reflective wrap, which depicts parts of the solar system. (Jeep)

Kris Cholmondeley, managing director of Jeep UK, said: “At Jeep, outdoor exploration and freedom are at the heart of what we do. Through this collaboration, we hope to encourage people to get outside and to look up at the night sky, as well as take measures to reduce their light pollution.”

The Avenger Stargazer is just a one-off creation, though the standard car is on sale now, and is available with petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.