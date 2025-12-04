These were the best-selling cars in November

November’s best-selling cars have been revealed, with small crossovers and hatchbacks the most popular choice for British buyers.

The new car market declined by 1.6 per cent last month, with a total of 151,154 units registered. Battery electric vehicles accounted for 26.4 per cent of the market share, which was helped by the Electric Car Grant, while hybrids accounted for 13.1 per cent of the market and plug-in hybrids made up 11.9 per cent of registrations, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Petrol-powered vehicles are still the most popular choice with a total of 66,180 registrations in November, followed by battery electric vehicles at 39,965 units.

So, what are the best-selling cars in Britain right now? Here are the top 10 best-selling cars in the UK in November.

Ford Puma – 4,859



The Puma is great to drive. (Ford)

The Ford Puma has been one of the nation’s favourite cars ever since it was launched in 2020.

This little Ford has recently received a few updates, which include revised styling and an updated interior design.

The Puma is available with mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol engines and you can now get a fully-electric Puma Gen-E variant, which boasts a 43kWh battery pack with an electric motor and a claimed 233 miles between trips to the plug.

The Puma Gen-E also qualifies for the full £3,750 government Electric Car Grant incentive, taking the starting price down to £26,245, which makes it one of the cheapest electric crossovers on the market.

Kia Sportage – 3,694



The Sportage is a great all-rounder. (Kia)

The Sportage is one of the best midsize family SUVs on the market on account of its excellent driving dynamics, spacious cabin and seven-year warranty.

The Sportage has just had a facelift, meaning it now features Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language with vertical front headlights and it incorporates the firm’s ‘star map’ lighting signature for a more modern look.

All Sportages come with lots of standard kit, as well as offering decent rear-seat space and completely flat-folding rear seats.

Under the bonnet, the Sportage is available with petrol and hybrid powertrains to suit a range of different buyers and the car handles well with precise steering and limited body lean through the twisty bits.

Nissan Qashqai – 3,004



The Qashqai is a very popular choice for British buyers. (Nissan)

The British-built Nissan Qashqai has been one of Britain’s favourite cars ever since the original went on sale in 2007.

The latest model has just received a new and improved e-Power hybrid powertrain, which can now do a claimed 62mpg on the combined cycle and emits just 102g/km of CO2.

The Qashqai provides lots of standard equipment and a practical interior to make this a safe and sensible family wagon.

A recent facelift has also brought a new front end, updated interior trim and an improved infotainment system to help the car still feel fresh.

Nissan Juke – 2,835



The Juke is the trailblazer for the small crossover segment. (Nissan)

The Qashqai’s baby brother, the Juke, is also a hit with British buyers as it was the trailblazer for small crossovers when it was first launched in 2010.

The latest Juke has also just received a few nips and tucks with some new exterior paint options and interior tweaks to make this funky crossover even more appealing.

There is a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains, which are all frugal and cheap to run too.

All variants of the Juke come with lots of standard equipment and there is a decent amount of interior storage for everyone’s bits and bobs.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 2,768



The T-Roc is ideal for those who want a Golf with a taller driving position. (Volkswagen)

The T-Roc is one of the best all-round compact SUVs and for good reason.

It’s based on the Golf hatchback and features a raised ride height, roof rails and wheel arch extensions to provide a more rough and ready look.

There is a choice of frugal turbocharged petrol and diesel engines on offer, while all models are easy to drive and have a solid feel.

There is a decent amount of interior space for occupants and the T-Roc provides a boot capacity of 445 litres.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,742



The Golf is a solid and sensible choice. (Volkswagen)

The Golf has been around for 50 years and in that time, it’s become a status symbol for the Volkswagen brand.

Not only is it the benchmark for small family hatchbacks, but it’s also one of the best cars in its class.

It drives well, has a spacious cabin, feels well-made, it’s available with several engine options, and is available with five-door hatch and five-door estate body styles.

Vauxhall Corsa – 2,564



The Corsa is available with petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains. (Vauxhall)

Britain’s favourite supermini is the Vauxhall Corsa, as it represents excellent value for money.

The Corsa is available with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains and is wrapped up in a practical five-door body style.

The latest model has received a facelift, which includes Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ front end, an updated rear with model-specific lettering and equipment upgrades.

Also, the entry-level Corsa Electric in Yes! trim is one of the cheapest new EVs on the market.

Jaecoo 7 – 2,404



The 7 is one of the cheapest SUVs on the market. (Jaecoo)

Jaecoo is a new Chinese brand, which only started selling cars in the UK last year, and already it’s proving a popular choice among British buyers.

The 7 is the firm’s first model offering and is available with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Not only does it come with lots of standard kit, but the range kicks off at less than £30,000, making the Jaecoo 7 one of the cheapest midsize family SUVs on the market.

Mini Cooper – 2,124



The Mini is one of the best-handling small cars around. (Mini)

The Mini Cooper is a fun and funky supermini that has bucket loads of character and several personalisation options to make your car stand out from the crowd.

The latest model focuses on sustainability with a 3D knitted dashboard design, recycled materials and there is an electric model available.

The Mini is great fun to drive with an extremely well-set-up chassis, razor-sharp handling and has a lightweight feel to make it a very entertaining experience.

Audi A3 – 2,114



The A3 is a premium small hatchback. (Audi)

One of the most upmarket small hatchbacks is the Audi A3.

Underneath its skin, you’ll find the same underpinnings from the Volkswagen Golf, as well as the same mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel powertrains.

The A3 has a plush-feeling interior cabin offering lots of space for occupants, and all models are frugal, efficient and easy to drive.