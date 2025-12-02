DS launches limited edition ‘DS Performance Line’ variants of DS3 and No4 models

DS Automobiles has launched limited edition variants of the DS3 and No4 models with the ‘DS Performance Line’ range.

DS Automobiles is the luxury sub-brand of the French car maker, Citroen. The DS3 and No4 are the smallest offerings in DS’ vehicle line-up, with the DS Performance Line variants inspired by the DS E-Tense FE25 Formula E racer.

The DS3 is available with hybrid and electric power and features black and gold Formula E motifs on the C-pillars, satin gold mirror caps, a black radiator grille with gold badging, a black roof and satin gold brand and model-specific lettering on the tailgate.

Both models get ‘DS Performance Line’ lettering on their dashboards. (DS Automobiles)

Standard equipment includes 17-inch black Oslo alloy wheels with gold centre caps, fabric and Alcantara seat upholstery, heated front seats and ‘DS Performance Line’ lettering on the dashboard.

The No4 can be specified with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains and includes satin gold mirror caps, gold badging on the bonnet and tailgate, and Formula E motifs on the C-pillars. Meanwhile, the interior features Alcantara seat upholstery and ‘DS Performance Line’ lettering on the dashboard, too.

Prices for the DS3 DS Performance Line start at £37,350. (DS Automobiles)

Standard equipment includes 19-inch black alloy wheels, black window trim, rear privacy glass and aluminium pedals.

Order books are open now with prices starting at £37,350 for the DS3 Hybrid DS Performance Line and rising to £43,200 for the EV model. The No4 DS Performance Line range starts at £40,100 for the hybrid and rises to £49,000 for the plug-in hybrid variant.