Christmas driving tips: How to make your travel smoother this festive period

Christmas is just around the corner, which means many of us will be hitting the roads to see friends and family this festive period.

Whether you’re travelling far or just around the corner, you need to make sure that you’re prepared to reduce the risk of a breakdown or an accident.

There are several ways you can make sure that your travels this Christmas are smooth and as stress-free as possible, by just doing a few checks on your vehicle and planning ahead.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best tips and tricks to make sure your Christmas travels are simple, smooth and safer.

Plan ahead

Always plan your route to avoid heavy traffic. (PA)

With temperatures dropping and the weather worsening, always plan your journeys this Christmas.

Make sure that you monitor the traffic conditions before you set off and look into alternative routes, so see if there is congestion, an accident or road closures.

Planning ahead will save you time, hassle and will make driving a lot less stressful. Also, consider travelling during off-peak times, as the roads will be a lot quieter.

Pack plenty of snacks and drinks

Lots of snacks will help keep everyone occupied. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

No one wants to drive long distances on an empty stomach, right? Always take plenty of snacks and drinks with you, as driving while dehydrated and hungry can affect your concentration levels, which could lead to an accident.

Also, packing food and drink will keep your passengers happy. You’re then free to concentrate on the road, allowing you to get to your destination smoothly and calmly.

Pick out your stops

Adding a few stops to your journey gives you a chance to relax and unwind. (Changan)

You could consider adding a few stops along the way. Picking out a few stops on your journey is a great way to unwind, relax and take a break.

Driving on long journeys during the Christmas period can be tiring and stressful, due to the greater volumes of traffic and poor road conditions.

Look at potential sightseeing areas, fuel stops or even restaurants and cafes mid-way to help break up the journey.

If you’re travelling further afield, it’s best that you book overnight accommodation. If you just want to stop for a break, we advise that you pause for around 15 minutes every two to three hours, as it gives everyone a chance to stretch their legs.

Give your car a service

Giving your car a full service will give it a clean bill of health. (Suzuki)

If you plan on doing lots of travelling this Christmas, a pre-journey car service can be a great way to avoid a breakdown.

Fresh oil, filters, spark plugs and brake fluid ensure a clean bill of health on your car, which will help it run smoothly. If you’re not confident enough to do the work yourself, there are plenty of reputable garages that will carry out the work for you.

Do basic checks on your vehicle

Tyres are one of the most important parts of a car. (Hyundai)

It’s important that you carry out some basic checks on your car before you travel this Christmas.

Always inspect the condition of your tyres and look for cracks, perishing and cuts in the sidewalls. Check the tread depth too, as here in the UK, the legal minimum requirement is 1.6mm, with anything reading below that figure classed as ‘dangerous’ in a standard MOT.

Make sure all of your car’s lights work and the bulbs illuminate by turning on the side, dip, main beams and hazard warning lights. Also, check that the brake lights are working, which you can do by driving up to a wall or window. Plus, if you have a family member or friend nearby, they can also check for you. Driving in the months with less daylight means you will be driving in darker conditions a lot more frequently, making your lights essential.

Additionally, always make sure that you have plenty of fuel – or electricity, if you own an EV – as it’s actually an offence to run your car out of fuel and can result in a £100 fine or three penalty points on your driver’s licence.

Pack essential items

A first aid kit is always handy to have just in case of any minor accidents. (PA)

If you’re travelling with several passengers, always make sure that you pack essential items like warm clothes such as scarves, hats, gloves and blankets, just in case you do suffer from a breakdown, as everyone will stay nice and warm.

Also, pack a first aid kit in the car, as you never know when it might come in handy if anyone injures themselves.