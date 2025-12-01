Alfa Romeo reveals limited-run ‘Collezione’ variants of Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo has unveiled limited-edition versions of the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio with the ‘Collezione’ models.

The two cars will be limited to just 63 units worldwide and pay homage to the brand’s Quadrifoglio symbol, which was created back in 1923.

Both cars feature unique red paint finishes, which is a tribute to the firm’s iconic mid-engined 33 Stradale sports car from 1967, with the Giulia finished off in ‘Rosso Collezione Giulia’ and the Stelvio painted in ‘Rosso Collezione Stelvio’.

Inside, features Sparco bucket seats and a leather-upholstered dashboard. (Alfa Romeo)

Inside, both cars receive leather-upholstered dashboards with red stitching, leather centre armrests and door cards, and Sparco bucket seats with a carbon fibre shell with leather and Alcantara upholstery.

Under the bonnet, both cars share the same 2.9-litre V6 engine which produces 513bhp and 600Nm of torque, while 60mph takes 3.7 seconds in the Giulia and 3.6 seconds for the Stelvio. Meanwhile, the Giulia can top out at 191mph, while the Stelvio is out of puff at 176mph.

To enhance their V6 engines’ soundtrack, both models feature an upgraded Akrapovic sports exhaust system too.

All cars come with bespoke ‘Rosso Collezione’ red paint and a Akrapovic sports exhaust system. (Alfa Romeo)

Just two examples of the Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione are destined to come to the UK, with no plans to bring any Stelvio models over. Prices and further details will be revealed in due course when the cars go on sale at the start of next year.