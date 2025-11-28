Final Bugatti Bolide hypercar commissioned for one lucky customer

Bugatti has announced that the last Bolide hypercar has rolled off the production line and has been commissioned for one lucky customer.

The Bolide was launched in 2023 as a track-only hypercar and limited to 40 examples around the world. It was built to celebrate Bugatti’s famous 8.0-litre W16 powertrain.

The last Bolide features a unique paint finish with ‘Black Blue’, ‘Special Blue Lyonnais’ exterior detailing and a French flag found on the lower body of the car.

The Bolide was limited to just 40 examples worldwide. (Bugatti)

Inside, there is ‘Lake Blue’ Alcantara upholstery with ‘Light Blue Sport’ stitching, which the firm claims represents the brand’s ‘individual passion for motorsport and Bugatti’s racing heritage’.

Under the bonnet, the car utilises the 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine that produces a total of 1,578bhp and 1,600Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes just two seconds and the top speed is 236mph.

Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti Automobiles, said: “We set out to create a car that performs on the racetrack yet also belongs in the world’s finest collections. That’s why we devoted extraordinary attention to every detail of execution, from the paintwork to the interior, so that owning a Bolide reflects the same level of craftsmanship as every other Bugatti in your collection.”

Bugatti has not revealed how much the last Bolide sold for, but it’s likely the new owner paid a premium over the car’s £3.5 million price tag.