Abarth 500 could return with combustion power says firm’s European boss

Fiat’s performance sub-brand, Abarth, could bring back a combustion-powered version of the 500 hot hatch.

That’s according to Fiat and Abarth’s European boss, Gaetano Thorel, who hinted at the potential of a new petrol or hybrid variant of the Italian pocket rocket.

Abarth stopped producing petrol-powered cars with the 595 hot hatch in August 2024, to focus on becoming an EV-only brand with the 500e and 600e.

Abarth has been an EV-only brand since 2024. (Abarth)

Speaking at the international launch of the new Fiat 500 Hybrid in Turin, Italy, Thorel told the PA news agency: “We know the customer would like to have the option of a combustion-powered Abarth, and for sure and beyond our engineers are trying, but it’s also true that you need to be coherent with the Abarth brand.”

He added: “If we find a way to do it, we will study it, but we need to find a way to do it properly; with the right engine and power, otherwise it will be a gimmick and that wouldn’t be right.”

At present, the Abarth 500e is equipped with a 42kWh battery with an electric motor that produces 155bhp and can do a claimed 164 miles on a single charge, while it’s compatible with 85kW DC rapid-charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to be completed in 25 minutes.