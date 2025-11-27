Vauxhall Astra set to receive midlife makeover next year

The Vauxhall Astra is set to receive a midlife makeover next year, which will bring updated exterior and interior styling.

The Astra is one of Vauxhall’s best-selling models and is a direct rival to the Volkswagen Golf and Peugeot 308.

Details on the car are limited, with a few teaser images revealing the car’s new ‘Vizor’ front end, which the firm claims has been inspired by the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo Concept.

There are new alloy wheel designs. (Opel)

There are some fresh alloy wheel designs and an illuminated front badge, while the back of the car retains its model-specific lettering on the tailgate and LED taillights.

There are no interior images at this stage, with further details to be revealed in due course.

It’s likely that the updated Astra will keep the current car’s powertrains of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric setups.

There could be a choice of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains. (Opel)

The Astra has recently gained a new and improved PHEV variant, which features a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 17.2kWh battery pack, which Vauxhall claims can take the car up to 52 miles on electric power. Meanwhile, Astra Electric is equipped with a 54kWh battery pack with an electric motor to produce 153bhp and can travel a claimed 258 miles between trips to the plug.

Prices, technical details and specifications for the updated Astra will be revealed nearer the car’s on-sale date, which is anticipated to be around the middle of next year.