Toyota Aygo X Hybrid will be priced at £21,595

Toyota has announced that the Aygo X Hybrid will be priced at £21,595, arriving in the UK with a choice of four trim levels.

The Aygo X is Toyota’s smallest model and is now equipped as standard with a hybrid powertrain to make it even more efficient than its predecessor.

Prices start at £21,595. (Toyota)

The new setup consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor to develop 114bhp, while Toyota claims that the car emits just 87g/km of CO2 and will achieve up to 74.3mpg on the combined cycle.

The range kicks off with the entry-level Icon, which includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch driver’s display and automatic climate control. The Design grade is priced from £23,695 and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and power folding door mirrors. Excel cars come in at £26,045 and boast a 10.5-inch infotainment screen, keyless entry with push button start, front and rear parking sensors and heated front seats.

GR Sport cars come with sports-tuned suspension and two-tone paint. (Toyota)

The flagship GR Sport trim starts at £26,895 and adds a few extra touches such as sports-tuned suspension, a two-tone paint finish, GR Sport alloy wheels and GR Sport exterior and interior styling features.

Order books will open on December 1, with customer deliveries expected to commence from January next year.