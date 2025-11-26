BMW says goodbye to Z4 with Final Edition

BMW will be ending production of its Z4 roadster with a special ‘Final Edition’ model.

The Z4 has been a key part of BMW’s range since its arrival in 2002, with the first-generation car bringing a unique look with eye-catching ‘flame surfacing’ design touches.

The third-generation car, which was officially launched in 2018, brought a far more upmarket focus and shared many components with the Toyota Supra.

A distinctive matte black paint is unique to the Final Edition

Now, however, BMW is calling time on the Z4 with a special Final Edition model which will enter production in ‘late January 2026’, according to BMW. However, the brand also says that customers will only have a ‘short order window’ for the special edition model prior to Z4 production ending a few months later.

The special model comes with a ‘Frozen Matt Black’ paint finish, which is only available on the Final Edition and hasn’t been offered before on the standard Z4. This paint is then combined with black gloss trim for a stealthy look, though BMW says that buyers can add other colours from the Z4 range at no extra cost. Red brake calipers contrast that primary colour, too.

Red accents are used on the inside

Inside, there’s contrast red stitching to match the brakes, while a combination of leather and Alcantara trim brings a sportier edge. The door sills are engraved with the Final Edition badging, too.

The Final Edition will be available in sDrive20i specification trim with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, or sDrive3i with its upgraded 2.0-litre engine. At the top of the range sits the M40i with its turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six.

Pricing for the Final Edition has yet to be announced, but it’s likely to be more than the standard Z4’s top price of £59,365.