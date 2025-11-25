Vauxhall creates one-off tea-making Vivaro Electrici-Tea van

Vauxhall has created the ultimate tea-making van for tradespeople with the Vivaro Electrici-Tea.

It comes after the manufacturer conducted research on 1,000 tradespeople who drive a van for work and found that 90 per cent say that a good cup of tea has a positive impact on their day, while 49 per cent believe that getting a good hot drink can even make their day.

The van features its own built-in tea-making station. (Vauxhall)

The Vivaro Electrici-Tea is equipped with its very own built-in tea-making station, which includes an electric kettle, fridge, sink and sugar dispenser. There is even a shelf and cupboards to allow extra space for any other tools and materials.

Underneath, the van comes fitted with a 75kWh battery with an electric motor, which Vauxhall claims can take it 219 miles on a single charge, while DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a five to 80 per cent top-up to take 45 minutes.

It also features an electric kettle, a fridge, sink and sugar dispenser. (Vauxhall)

Steve Catlin, Vauxhall UK’s managing director, said: “With 90 per cent of tradespeople saying that a good hot drink has a positive impact on their day, we wanted to create the ultimate tea-making solution for the thirsty tradespeople of Britain; the Vivaro Electrici-Tea concept does exactly that, providing all the tools necessary to create that perfect brew from the comfort of their own van.”

The Vivaro Electrici-Tea is just a one-off concept for now with no plans to put the van into production.