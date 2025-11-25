First Drive: Cupra’s Formentor VZ5 arrives as a true flagship model

What is it?

The redesigned exhaust point towards the VZ5’s increased performance





As something of a celebration, Cupra has equipped its popular Formentor crossover with the 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine that you’d usually find in the potent Audi RS3. While Cupra did do this beforehand, those early models never made their way to the UK. Now, however, some examples will be heading to these shores, albeit in limited numbers.

What’s new?

The Formentor remains one of Cupra’s most popular models





The Cupra Formentor VZ5 is going to be a rare sight, mind you. Just 4,000 units are going to be produced in total and even though it’s now being made in right-hand-drive form for the first time, only 250 are expected to head to the UK. It’s got the hallmarks of a cult classic, that’s for sure. Oh, and with each expected to cost in the region of £60,000, it’s set to be one of Cupra’s most expensive models to date.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 2.5-litre engine is very powerful





There have been some mechanical upgrades elsewhere, too. The whole car sits 10mm lower than the standard Formentor, while the fitment of Adaptive Chassis Control – or DCC – means that you can toggle between 15 different levels of damping depending on the driving situation. There’s even a dedicated Drift Mode for tyre-shredding performance, when the conditions allow for it, of course.

What’s it like to drive?

There’s plenty of punch from the VZ5’s engine





There’s plenty of grip, too, and you can really lean on the Formentor through the bends. There’s a nice bit of weight to the steering, too, yet around town it feels just as easy to drive as the regular car. Upgraded brakes with six-piston calipers help to bring an extra level of stopping power, too, which is much welcomed given this car’s increase in pace.

How does it look?

The VZ5 gets larger brakes as standard





That said, the Formentor has – to our eyes – always been a smart-looking car and that remains the same for the VZ5. Some drivers may just want a little extra fun from the way it looks.

What’s it like inside?

Large bucket seats are equipped on the VZ5





Rear-seat space isn’t bad either, though those bucket seats do eat into legroom. Overall, it’ll still be a very usable crossover, meaning that this high-powered model could still be used for more ‘regular’ journeys, should you need it to.

What’s the spec like?

Subtle styling changes are applied here and there





Regardless, Cupra has equipped the VZ5 with plenty of equipment as standard. You get a 10.25-inch driver display and 12-inch infotainment systems, as well as a 12-speaker sound system from Sennheiser. As in the standard Formentor, the VZ5’s screen feels a little muddled to be used easily, while the slider-style buttons installed underneath it aren’t as intuitive as you’d like.

Verdict

With potentially just 250 examples coming to the UK, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 certainly isn’t going to shake the market up. However, it shows a certain level of intent from the Spanish brand and it’s a car which has been well executed and finished pleasantly.

It’s a mark of confidence in itself that Cupra has produced this fire-breathing version of the Formentor and while not many are coming to the UK, those lucky enough to get the keys to one are unlikely to be disappointed.