Changan expands UK model line-up with Deepal S05 SUV

Changan is expanding its model line-up for the UK market with the reveal of the Deepal S05 SUV.

Changan is China’s fourth-largest car manufacturer and has just started selling vehicles in the UK with the Deepal S07 electric SUV. The Deepal S05 is the firm’s second model and will rival cars such as the Kia EV3.

It features a 2.5K infotainment screen. (Changan)

Underneath, all models come equipped with a 68.8kWh battery pack and there is a choice of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups. The former produces a total of 268bhp, 290Nm of torque and can do a claimed 301 miles on a single charge, while the latter boosts power up to 428bhp, 502Nm of torque and can travel a claimed 276 miles.

All Deepal S05s can be charged at speeds of up to 200kW from a DC rapid-charging unit, allowing for a 30 to 80 per cent top-up to take 15 minutes.

The exterior design features flared wheel arches, frameless window surrounds, flush door handles and chunky lower-body protection mouldings.

Inside, there is a 2.5K 15.4-inch infotainment screen, a head-up display and a 1.9-square-metre panoramic sunroof to allow the cabin to be flooded with light. Also, there is 492 litres of boot space, 1,250 litres with the rear seats folded down and a 159-litre frunk.

The Deepal S05 will go on sale in the UK next year, with prices and further details to be revealed in due course.