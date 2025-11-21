Third-generation Nissan Leaf receives full £3,750 government Electric Car Grant incentive

Nissan has confirmed that the new third-generation British-built Leaf electric SUV will receive the government’s full £3,750 Electric Car Grant incentive.

That means prices will start from £32,249 for the entry-level car and rise to £36,249 for the flagship model.

The Leaf will be available with a choice of two battery packs; a 52kWh unit with an electric motor that delivers a claimed 271 miles on a single charge, while there is a larger 75kWh model that can take the car a claimed 386 miles between trips to the plug.

There are four trim levels to choose from with the standard Engage model featuring an energy-saving heat pump, 18-inch alloy wheels and dual 12.8-inch infotainment screens.

There are two battery packs on offer. (Nissan)

The Engage+ is priced from £33,149 with the ECG and adds heated front seats and steering wheel, while the Advance comes in at £34,249 with the ECG and boasts a powered tailgate, a head-up display and a panoramic glass sunroof. Flagship Evolve cars come with a nine-speaker Bose premium sound system and synthetic leather seats.

James Taylor, Nissan GB’s managing director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to confirm Leaf’s pricing at £32,249 including the Electric Car Grant, which will deliver an accessible route to EV ownership for our customers.”

He added: “This is fantastic news for people looking to switch to fully-electric motoring as they now have the reassurance that comes with a car up to 386 miles of range, all the tech they could want and the real-world benefits that come from Nissan’s 15 years of EV expertise. Best of all, it’s proudly built here in the UK.”

The new Nissan Leaf is available to order now with first customer deliveries expected to arrive in February next year.