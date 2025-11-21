Porsche 911 GT3 gets even more track-focused with Manthey styling kit

The Porsche 911 GT3 has just got even more track-focused with the option of a new Manthey aerodynamic styling kit.

The latest 911 GT3 is one of the most hardcore and capable track cars for the road, with Porsche claiming that the Manthey Kit adds up to 540kg of extra downforce to the car at 177mph.

The kit features aero discs on the rear wheels and a redesigned rear diffuser with larger fins. (Porsche)

This includes exterior styling changes such as aerodiscs located on the rear wheels, an extended under body air deflector, a redesigned rear air diffuser with larger fins, a new front diffuser, special flaps located on the side of the car to increase downforce to the front axle and a large ‘Manthey’-badged fixed rear wing.

Other changes include adjustable coilover suspension, with the struts able to be adjusted in four ways to improve the car’s handling on track and increase grip.

With the Manthey Kit fitted, the 911 GT3 has just lapped the legendary Nurburgring Norscheilfe, Germany, in 6:52 minutes, which is almost three seconds faster than the previous 911 GT3.

A fixed Manthey rear wing completes the look. (Porsche)

You can also buy several accessories with the car, including carbon door sills panels with illuminated ‘Manthey’ lettering, LED door projectors and the rear aero discs can be specified in different colours.

Prices for the 911 GT3 with the Manthey Kit are yet to be confirmed for the UK market with the car set to go on sale as of early next year.