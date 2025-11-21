Fiat 500 Hybrid gains manual gearbox and three trim levels

Fiat has announced that the new 500 Hybrid variant will come with a manual gearbox and three trim levels.

The latest 500 was originally sold as an EV, with the option of two battery packs; however this Hybrid model will make the car more affordable and will give buyers more choice.

Under the bonnet, the 500 Hybrid is equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a 12-volt lithium-ion battery and six-speed manual transmission. In terms of numbers, this setup produces 64bhp, but a torque figure has not been revealed at this stage. The car can accelerate to 60mph in 16 seconds, or 17.1 seconds if it’s the convertible, and the top speed is 96mph.

From launch, there will be three trim levels. (Fiat)

There will be three trims from launch with the entry-level Icon featuring 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display. The mid-level La Prima boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, a fixed glass sunroof, heated front seats and windscreen, and eco-leather seats.

There will also be a limited-run version to celebrate the car’s launch with the ‘500 Hybrid Torino’. This model includes unique ‘Torino’ badging, special fabric and vinyl seats, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, climate-controlled air conditioning and rear parking sensors.

The 500 Hybrid will be available as a three-door hatchback or as a two-door Convertible with the 500c.

Prices and further details for the UK market will be revealed soon with the car expected to go on sale early next year.