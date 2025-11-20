One-off Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gamer takes inspiration from vintage video games

Rolls-Royce has revealed a one-off model which has been inspired by retro arcade games with the Black Badge Ghost Gamer.

This one-off commission has been created for one lucky client who wanted to share their passion for retro arcade gaming in a Rolls-Royce.

The exterior is finished off in a two-tone paint scheme with the main body in Salamanca Blue, while the upper body is painted in deep-shimmer Crystal over Diamond Black.

The ‘Cheeky Alien’ is found on the car’s exterior motif and interior headrests. (Rolls-Royce)

There is also a hand-painted motif on the car’s side profile, which is nicknamed the ‘Cheeky Alien’, alongside a pink eight-bit explosion on the offside and a yellow and blue on the nearside. Rolls-Royce says that this motif recalls the ‘bitmapped graphics of early video games’.

Other exterior details include 22-inch forged Black Badge alloy wheels and black brake callipers.

The seats feature eight-bit style font embroidered ‘Player One, Player Two, Player Three and Player Four’ game prompts. (Rolls-Royce)

Inside, there is Black and Caden Tan upholstery with the front seats featuring embroidered ‘Player One’ and ‘Player Two’, while the rear seats get ‘Player Three’ and ‘Player Four’ in the eight-bit style font. Also, the ‘Cheeky Alien’ appears on every headrest, while every door scuff plate uses a classic arcade game prompt, such as ‘Press Start, Loading…, Level Up and Insert Coin’, which are all engraved in the same eight-bit graphic lettering.

Joshua McCandless, bespoke designer at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “Over the course of a month, we immersed ourselves in the eight-bit aesthetic that defined late 70s and early 80s gaming – from the games themselves that archive imagery of arcade halls, to original promotional and cabinet artwork.”

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gamer is just a one-off creation with no details on its price at this stage.