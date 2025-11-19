Lotus Emeya sets new record for EV charging times

The Lotus Emeya has just broken its own record for EV charging times, achieving a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 13:35 minutes.

The original record was set in 2024 by an Emeya that managed to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 14 minutes.

There are plans to bring the ultra-rapid chargers to the UK

The test was completed at one of Lotus’ new ultra-rapid 450kW DC units at a dealership located in Kuwait, the Middle East. The Emeya managed to reach charging speeds of up to 443kW, while its 800-volt architecture is designed to deliver smoother charging and help increase the vehicle’s battery efficiency.

The Emeya also features a cell-to-pack battery structure, where individual battery cells are integrated into the vehicle’s battery pack to improve energy density, reduce manufacturing costs, and minimise space within the unit.

The new Emeya is already on sale in the UK (Lotus)

Underneath, the Emeya is fitted with a 102kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to produce a total of 603bhp and 710Nm of torque. It can hit 60mph in 4.2 seconds and will reach a top speed of 155mph. In terms of range, Lotus claims that the standard car can travel a total of 379 miles between trips to the plug.

Lotus has begun to roll out its 450kW ultra-rapid chargers in Europe, although it’s unconfirmed at this stage how many units will be installed here in the UK.