Vauxhall makes a comeback to motorsport with Mokka GSE Rally

Vauxhall is returning to motorsport with the reveal of the Mokka GSE Rally.

The Mokka GSE Rally will enter the world’s first electric one-make European rally championship with the ADAC GSE Rally Cup, in which Vauxhall’s sister brand, Opel, is in partnership.

The Mokka GSE Rally features a 54kWh battery with an electric motor to produce a total of 277bhp and 345Nm of torque. The car has undergone tuning to its software and battery management to help achieve the best efficiency and driveability in competitive conditions; however, a 0-60mph time and top speed figure have not been revealed.

The car also gains a multi-plate limited-slip differential, a racing gearbox, a lightweight chassis and Bilstein rally-tuned suspension.

Driving the Mokka GSE Rally will be 23-year-old Welsh rally driver Loan Lloyd, who won the 2024 Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup Championship and was runner-up at this year’s Junior European Rally Championship.

Lloyd said: “Joining the ADAC GSE Rally Cup is an exciting new challenge for me, and I’m really looking forward to it. The all-new car brings a fresh edge to the competition as it’s faster, more powerful, and will be incredible to drive, both for the drivers behind the wheel and for the fans watching.”

He added: “Vauxhall’s history in motorsport has helped create legends like Colin McRae, and I’m excited to carry that legacy forward. I can’t wait for the new season to begin and to see what the Mokka GSE Rally can do.”

The ADAC GSE Rally Cup is set to take place in May next year, starting in Eindhoven, Netherlands.