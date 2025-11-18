New MGS6 arrives in the UK priced from £37,995

The MGS6 has hit the road in the UK, arriving with a series of specifications and motor options.

Priced from £37,995, the MGS6 will rival the likes of Skoda’s Enyaq and Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 in the ever-expanding electric vehicle segment.

From launch, the MGS6 will be available in one of three specifications. The standard MGS6 EV SE Long Range features a single motor and delivers up to 329 miles of range, while the MGS6 EV Trophy Long Range offers the same range and a broader standard equipment list than the entry-level model.

The MGS6 enters into a popular category

At the top of the range sits the MGS6 EV Trophy Dual Motor which, as the name suggests, gains an additional motor which helps to deliver all-wheel-drive and a 0-60mph time of just under five seconds. However, because of that additional power, range in this model falls to 301 miles.

All versions can be rapid charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 38 minutes, too.

Standard equipment is plentiful across the board, with all cars getting a 10.25-inch driver display and a 12.8-inch infotainment system, while higher-spec Trophy cars gain a head-up display, heated and ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof.

All cars get a high level of standard equipment

As standard, all models get a 675-litre boot which can be expanded to 1,910 litres by folding down the rear seats. Plus, a 124-litre ‘frunk’ at the front provides space for storing the charging cables.

Pricing stands at £37,995 for the entry-level model, £40,995 for the Trophy Long Range and £43,995 for the range-topping Dual Motor model.