UK Drive: The Honda Jazz is a cleverly packaged small car

What is it?

(Honda)

Honda is one of the most forward-thinking and innovative car manufacturers in the world.

In recent years, though, the Japanese firm has lost its way and produces cars that are safe and sensible, but which sometimes lack any stand-out design, style or technological features over the competition.

However, one car that still ticks all of the right boxes is the Jazz supermini, which has always been a practical, efficient and well-packaged small car. The latest model has just undergone a facelift to keep it looking fresh next to its European rivals, so does Honda still have a strong contender in this sector of the market, or has it really lost its mojo? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

(Honda)

At first glance, the Jazz looks almost identical to the model it replaces, with the only differences being a set of fresh alloy wheels, redesigned front and rear bumpers and updated taillights.

Inside, there are even fewer changes with some new seat upholsteries, and a couple of buttons have been moved to make the dashboard design look cleaner.

Apart from that, the recipe remains the same, which is no bad thing as the Jazz still offers lots of standard equipment, it has class-leading interior space and lots of storage dotted about the cabin.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Honda)

There is only one powertrain available, which is a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor.

This setup produces a total of 105bhp and 253Nm of torque, while the dash to 60mph takes 9.2 seconds and the top speed is 108mph.

Efficiency is where the Jazz stands out, with Honda claiming the car can manage up to 61.4mpg and it only produces 104g/km of CO2, making it an extremely affordable car to run.

What’s it like to drive?

(Honda)

The Jazz is a pleasant surprise when you get behind the wheel. Its neat handling, supple ride quality and refined cabin make it one of the most grown-up small cars to drive.

It is also one of the most economical, with our test car achieving up to 60.1mpg during mixed driving. All the controls are nice and light, making it very easy to drive in town.

Visibility is excellent too, thanks to the massive front windscreen and large front quarter windows, while the tall driving position gives you a good view of the road ahead.

The only criticism would be that the car’s e-CVT automatic gearbox is rather noisy when you put your foot down, with it tending to scream up and down the rev range.

How does it look?

(Honda)

The Jazz is never going to win any beauty contests and this latest one isn’t any different.

The car’s tall and boxy profile makes it look rather anonymous and doesn’t have the same visual appeal as something like a Seat Ibiza or Volkswagen Polo, to our eyes at least.

At the front, the rounded headlights and curved front bumper make the car have a rather droopy front end, while the flat tailgate and tall side window lines make the Jazz look more like a mini MPV rather than a supermini.

What’s it like inside?

(Honda)

The Jazz’s interior is one of its USPs, as no small car offers this much space and practicality in a vehicle with such a small footprint.

In terms of storage, there is a double glove box, an underneath centre armrest cubby, large door bins and three cupholders.

In the back, the rear doors open to almost 90 degrees, making it easier to get in and out of, while rear-seat passengers also get front seatback pockets with phone holders, rear door bins and a couple of USB-C charging ports.

The Jazz also comes with Honda’s ‘Magic Seats’, where the rear lower seat bases can flip up to create even more room for taller items.

Open the boot and there is a total of 304 litres, which is more than a Renault Clio’s 289 litres and less than a Skoda Fabia’s 380-litre capacity. However, the Jazz has another trick up its sleeve as the rear seats can fold completely flat into the floor, due to the fuel tank located under the front seats, which transforms the space into 1,205 litres.

What’s the spec like?

(Honda)

If you’re looking at what Jazz to go for, there are four different trim levels to choose from.

With prices starting at £28,060, the Jazz isn’t what you’d call ‘cheap’ and a Toyota Yaris is better value for money.

At least all models come with a decent amount of equipment, with the entry-level Elegance featuring LED headlights, 15-inch alloy wheels, a nine-inch infotainment system and heated front seats.

Our test car is the mid-level Advance, which comes in at a rather steep £29,280 and boasts 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, a heated steering wheel and rear privacy glass.

You can even get a more rugged-looking variant called the ‘Advance Crosstar’, adding roof rails, wheel arch extensions and water repellent upholstery. Sadly, prices creep up to £30,555 for this model, making the Jazz one of the most expensive superminis on the market.

Verdict

If you’re looking for a practical, efficient and easy-to-drive supermini, then the Honda Jazz really is in a class of its own.

No small car on the market offers this much versatility, comfort and ultra-low running costs as this Japanese offering.

It’s not the most exciting to look at, and it certainly isn’t cheap, though if you take into consideration what the Jazz offers and with its reputation for reliability, dependability and strong residual values, then the Jazz really is hard to beat.