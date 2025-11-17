Mitsubishi set to return to UK next year

Mitsubishi is returning to the UK and will introduce new models next summer.

Mitsubishi is a Japanese car manufacturer that has built a reputation for making dependable four-wheel-drive off-roaders and more performance-orientated models.

Due to slow sales, it pulled out of the UK in 2021, focusing on Asian, Australian and North American markets.

The firm’s Eclipse Cross has recently gone on sale in Europe. (Mitsubishi)

Details on the firm’s new models are limited, but the Japanese firm has said that ‘the new models, drawn from Mitsubishi Motors’ global line-up, will bring the brand’s latest advancements in innovation and four-wheel drive technologies, to the UK market’.

Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi Motors UK, said: “We’re delighted to be introducing exciting new Mitsubishi vehicles to our loyal UK customers. Over the past few years, we’ve continued to see enthusiasm for the brand, which has strongly influenced this decision. By building on our trusted aftersales network and dedicated retailer partners, we are committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience.”

The existing Mitsubishi aftersales network will begin trading in more than 100 sites across the UK, with retailers currently undergoing training for customer service and sales.

Further details on Mitsubishi’s new models, such as names, prices and specifications, will be announced soon.