Shell’s ‘breakthrough’ EV technology could help to slash charge times

Shell and technology specialists Horiba Mira have developed a new ‘thermal fluid’ which could help to reduce EV charge times.

The Shell EV-Plus Thermal Fluid is used to effectively cool all electric components within an EV, therefore managing heat from the battery pack, motors and other electronics.

It’s the first time that the fluid has been put to the test, but Shell says that the system ‘proved efficacious’ when used in a variety of simulated scenarios, including extreme heat and cold.

When used, the Thermal Fluid can help electric vehicles to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just under 10 minutes. As a result, wait times at electric vehicle chargers could be drastically cut.

Jason Wong, global executive vice president, Shell Lubricants, said: “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in demonstrating that a specialised Shell Thermal Fluid operating in a single circuit can manage the thermal needs of all electrical drive train components. This eagerly anticipated ‘all-in-one’ concept is crucial in supporting both reduced cost and complexity in BEV design and manufacturing for our partners

“Previously, we announced how Shell’s thermal fluid technology has facilitated sub-10-minute battery charging without compromising cell integrity or lifetime via enhanced thermal management. Through clever co-engineering, we have now shown the potential to unlock greater system-wide benefits.”

Shell says that the fluid’s performance means that it could provide an ‘all-in-one thermal management solution’ for the entirety of a battery-electric vehicle, helping to reduce weight and improve efficiency in the process.