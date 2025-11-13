McLaren shows off full personalisation options with 750S ‘Project Viva’

McLaren has shown off the full extent of what its Special Operations department can do on a one-of-one 750S.

Called the ‘Project Viva’, it’s a unique take on the brand’s V8-powered supercar and has been designed to showcase what McLaren Special Operations can do when given free reign over a vehicle.

Drawing inspiration from ‘the energy and spectacle of Las Vegas’ ahead of the upcoming Formula One Grand Prix in the city, the Project Viva features a distinctive colour scheme which combines Muriwai White and Vegas Nights shades, with the latter being a new option developed for this vehicle. It combines a black primary shade with flecks of cyan, magenta and green integrated into it as a way of capturing the spirit of Las Vegas’ famous neon lights.

McLaren’s F1 drivers helped with the design

Jonathan Simms, director of McLaren Special Operations (MSO), said: “Project Viva captures what McLaren Special Operations is all about – pushing beyond convention to create something truly personal. It’s where craft meets character, and where any inspiration can become a story told through design.

“Every commission we create is a fusion of vision and skill, resulting in a car that authentically expresses the inspiration behind it. Whether born from brand storytelling or a client’s own passion, MSO exists to turn ideas into something unique and meaningful.”

The Project Viva gets a fully bespoke paint scheme

Plus, McLaren Formula One team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri applied some of the car’s hand-painted details, including the tenth Constructors World Championship star on the rear bumper.

While this special version remains a one-off, McLaren’s 750S remains on sale and can be fully customised through the MSO project.