McLaren shows off full personalisation options with 750S ‘Project Viva’

One-of-one supercar draws its inspiration from the city of Las Vegas.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published

McLaren has shown off the full extent of what its Special Operations department can do on a one-of-one 750S.

Called the ‘Project Viva’, it’s a unique take on the brand’s V8-powered supercar and has been designed to showcase what McLaren Special Operations can do when given free reign over a vehicle.

Drawing inspiration from ‘the energy and spectacle of Las Vegas’ ahead of the upcoming Formula One Grand Prix in the city, the Project Viva features a distinctive colour scheme which combines Muriwai White and Vegas Nights shades, with the latter being a new option developed for this vehicle. It combines a black primary shade with flecks of cyan, magenta and green integrated into it as a way of capturing the spirit of Las Vegas’ famous neon lights.

McLaren Project Viva
McLaren’s F1 drivers helped with the design

Jonathan Simms, director of McLaren Special Operations (MSO), said: “Project Viva captures what McLaren Special Operations is all about – pushing beyond convention to create something truly personal. It’s where craft meets character, and where any inspiration can become a story told through design.

“Every commission we create is a fusion of vision and skill, resulting in a car that authentically expresses the inspiration behind it. Whether born from brand storytelling or a client’s own passion, MSO exists to turn ideas into something unique and meaningful.”

McLaren Project Viva
The Project Viva gets a fully bespoke paint scheme

Plus, McLaren Formula One team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri applied some of the car’s hand-painted details, including the tenth Constructors World Championship star on the rear bumper.

While this special version remains a one-off, McLaren’s 750S remains on sale and can be fully customised through the MSO project.