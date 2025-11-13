Electric vehicles set to incur London’s congestion charge from January

Electric vehicles will have to pay London’s Congestion Charge from January 2026.

While EVs had previously been exempt from the charge under the Cleaner Vehicle Discount, now, London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced a series of sweeping measures introduced as a way to reduce vehicle numbers entering the capital’s centre.

From January 2, there will be a 50 per cent discount for drivers of electric vans and lorries entering the zone, alongside a 25 per cent discount for electric cars.

In addition, the regular Congestion Charge for non-electrified vehicles will rise from £15 to £18 – the first increase since 2020.

The measures will see drivers of electric vehicles hit with a £13.50 charge to enter the zone, while electric van owners will have to pay £9.

From March 2030, the discount will be further reduced to 25 per cent for electric vans and lorries, while the discount for electric cars will drop to 12.5 per cent.

Reductions of up to 90 per cent will be awarded to residents who live within the zone. However, those who move into the zone after March 1, 2027, won’t get a discount unless they’re using an electric vehicle.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: ”Keeping London moving by reducing congestion is vital for our city and for our economy. While the congestion charge has been a huge success since its introduction, we must ensure it stays fit for purpose, and sticking to the status quo would see around 2,200 more vehicles using the congestion charging zone on an average weekday next year.

“We must support Londoners and businesses to use more sustainable travel, so I’m pleased that substantial incentives will remain in place for Londoners who switch to cleaner vehicles, as we work to build a greener and better London for everyone.’