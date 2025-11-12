Omoda’s new 7 heading to the UK priced from £29,915

Omoda is adding to its range with its new 7, which will arrive in the UK in January.

Priced from £29,915, the Omoda 7 will be available either with petrol or plug-in hybrid setups, with the latter bringing up to 56 miles of electric-only range.

The plug-in hybrid can also accept a charge of up to 40kW, meaning a 30 to 80 per cent top-up could be conducted in 20 minutes when hooked up to a suitably speedy charger.

Omoda is currently expanding its presence in the UK

The standard 1.6-litre petrol engine, meanwhile, brings 145bhp and 275Nm of torque.

The 7 will arrive to sit between the compact Omoda 5 and range-topping 9, and will come with two specifications to choose from. Entry-level Knight trim brings a heated steering wheel, dual-zone air conditioning and a six-speaker Sony sound system, as well as 19-inch alloy wheels.

Step up to Noble and standard equipment increases, adding an upgraded 12-speaker Sony sound system, six-way electric adjustment for the front seats and a full panoramic sunroof.

All cars get a large touchscreen as standard

However, all cars get a 15.6-inch central infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital display, with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coming equipped as standard.

Victor Zhang, UK Country Director, Omoda UK, said: “The Omoda 7 has been developed for the way people in the UK live and drive – it’s practical, dynamic and refined, yet still delivers that expressive, art-driven design language that defines our brand. With a choice between pure petrol and advanced super hybrid technology, the Omoda 7 represents our continued commitment to offering accessible premium SUV options to British drivers.”

The new Omoda 7 is set to go on sale in January 2026, with prices starting from £29,915 for the petrol model and £32,000 for the plug-in hybrid.