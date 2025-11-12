Omoda’s new 7 heading to the UK priced from £29,915
New SUV will be available with either petrol or hybrid powertrains.
Omoda is adding to its range with its new 7, which will arrive in the UK in January.
Priced from £29,915, the Omoda 7 will be available either with petrol or plug-in hybrid setups, with the latter bringing up to 56 miles of electric-only range.
The plug-in hybrid can also accept a charge of up to 40kW, meaning a 30 to 80 per cent top-up could be conducted in 20 minutes when hooked up to a suitably speedy charger.
The standard 1.6-litre petrol engine, meanwhile, brings 145bhp and 275Nm of torque.
The 7 will arrive to sit between the compact Omoda 5 and range-topping 9, and will come with two specifications to choose from. Entry-level Knight trim brings a heated steering wheel, dual-zone air conditioning and a six-speaker Sony sound system, as well as 19-inch alloy wheels.
Step up to Noble and standard equipment increases, adding an upgraded 12-speaker Sony sound system, six-way electric adjustment for the front seats and a full panoramic sunroof.
However, all cars get a 15.6-inch central infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital display, with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto coming equipped as standard.
Victor Zhang, UK Country Director, Omoda UK, said: “The Omoda 7 has been developed for the way people in the UK live and drive – it’s practical, dynamic and refined, yet still delivers that expressive, art-driven design language that defines our brand. With a choice between pure petrol and advanced super hybrid technology, the Omoda 7 represents our continued commitment to offering accessible premium SUV options to British drivers.”
The new Omoda 7 is set to go on sale in January 2026, with prices starting from £29,915 for the petrol model and £32,000 for the plug-in hybrid.