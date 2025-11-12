Langen’s Lightspeed aims to bring the ‘next evolution’ of British bike manufacturer

British motorcycle manufacturer Langen has put its latest high-powered bike into production with the Lightspeed.

Limited to just 185 units, the Lightspeed gets a 1,190cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine with 182bhp. Thanks to the bike’s low weight of 180kg, it equates to a power-to-weight ratio of 1,000bhp per tonne, while a range of electronic assistance systems will help to translate that power to the road.

Founded in 2018, Langen builds a range of handmade limited-production motorcycles that ‘celebrate individuality and mechanical beauty’ with the Lightspeed forming the latest part of this story.

Just 185 examples will be made

Built in the UK, the Lightspeed has a steel space frame, over which is applied carbon fibre bodywork. You’ll also find a full Ohlins suspension setup alongside a brake kit from specialists HEL Performance.

While designed as a performance bike, the Lightspeed is said to offer ‘comfort to go anywhere’ and with each bike made by hand, buyers will be able to customise certain paint and finish elements to impart some of their individual tastes on each motorcycle.

Christofer Ratcliffe, Founder and CEO of Langen Motorcycles, said: “The Lightspeed has been part of our story since day one. It takes everything we learned from the Two Stroke and builds on it – more power, more range, more refinement – without losing the emotion that defines a Langen.”

Each part of the Lightspeed has been meticulously designed

Buyers will be able to secure a build slot of the £44,400 motorcycle with a £1,000 deposit, with owners invited to take a tour of the Langen facility in Wigan to finalise their bike’s details.

The Langen Lightspeed will make its public debut at the upcoming Motorcycle Live event at the NEC Birmingham between November 15-23.