First Drive: Is the Changan Deepal S07 just another electric SUV?

What is it?

Changan remains a newcomer in the UK





Today, Changan has a presence in many countries across the globe and has its UK R&D facility in Birmingham, where it is tailoring cars like the Deepal S07 to UK buyers. Is it a car worth considering, though? We’ve been trying it out to see.

What’s new?

The new S07 enters a very busy segment





Changan isn’t delivering the Deepal S07 with a bewildering number of specification options, either. In fact, there’s just one, which gets all of the equipment that the brand has to offer, ensuring

What’s under the bonnet?

The Deepal S07’s charge speed is under that of key rivals





In terms of charging speeds, this Changan’s 97kW limit is some way off the pace of rivals – the Skoda Enyaq will manage up to 175kW, in comparison – and that means you’re looking at a time of around 48 minutes for a 10 to 80 per cent charge. Again, the Skoda will do the same charge in around 28 minutes and some rivals are quicker still.

What’s it like to drive?

The car’s ride is firm on the move





It’s just a shame that the car’s ride spoils things. It feels simply too firm for UK roads and means that the car shakes and shimmies whenever it hits a lump or bump. Usually, adding a little extra speed can help this but in the Changan, things still feel quite unsettled. It’s just as well that the cabin remains quiet when you’re travelling on the motorway, mind you.

How does it look?

The Deepal S07 rivals cars like the Skoda Enyaq and Tesla Model Y





That said, there are a few standout colours available to choose from in order to brighten up this EV, with an eye-catching orange acting as a great way to liven up the look of the Deepal S07.

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the car is finished to a high standard





Space-wise, things are good too. There’s a completely flat floor at the back, so the person sitting in the middle of the car still has a decent amount of space. Changan has been on the fence in terms of boot space – it quotes both 445 and 510 litres in places – but either unit is somewhat behind key rivals. There is, however, a handy 125-litre ‘frunk’ storage area which is ideal for the cables.

What’s the spec like?

A handy ‘frunk’ provides extra storage





Changan also offers the Deepal S07 with a comprehensive seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, which does go some way to quashing fears about this brand’s relatively unknown presence here in the UK.

Verdict

There’s plenty to like about the Changan Deepal S07. It’s well equipped for the money and brings a level of fit and finish which is likely to impress most buyers. While the lack of buttons might dent usability, the main screen is slick and comes with plenty of shortcuts to make things easier.

But the car’s firm ride and lacklustre charge speed mean that it doesn’t quite come out on top. Changan has entered into a fiercely competitive segment with the Deepal S07 and though its price is attractive, it may need to offer a little more in order to really contend with the big-hitters.