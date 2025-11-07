BYD’s Seal 6 DM-i Saloon and Touring go on sale in the UK

BYD has broadened its current range of vehicles with the addition of a new Seal 6 DM-i Saloon and Touring.

Both cars feature a plug-in hybrid setup that delivers up to 87 miles of electric-only range in urban settings, after which the standard petrol engine fires into life.

Prices start at £33,990 for the Saloon and £34,990 for the Touring, with two specifications available – Boost and Comfort. As standard, entry-level Boost models get 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers and headlights, as well as a 12.8-inch infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems.

The Seal 6 DM-i uses a plug-in hybrid setup

Higher-spec Comfort cars get a larger 15.4-inch infotainment screen, alongside 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof and heated and ventilated front seats. An eight-speaker sound system with a wireless smartphone charger is also included in this grade, alongside front parking sensors and a 360-degree parking camera. Prices for Comfort specification cars start from £36,825 for the Saloon and £37,990 for the Touring.

A key difference between the two lies with the speed of charge that they can accept. Boost cars get a 3.3kW on-board charger, allowing for an AC charge time of three hours to get from 15 to 100 per cent. In contrast, the Boost model can accept up to 26kW of DC charging, dropping this time to 23 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

The new BYD Seal 6 DM-i is available to order now, ahead of first deliveries commencing in December.